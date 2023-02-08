HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is seeking youth-serving organizations to deliver programs and services that meet the needs of youth at The Den, a Multi-Service Youth Centre located in the lower level of the Acadia Hall located at 636 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville.

Multi-Service Youth Centres are a component of the municipality’s dedicated youth spaces, which provide an integrated single point of entry for youth to access supports and services through a dedicated youth space and free drop-in programs.

The municipality works with partner organizations to help deliver programs and services identified by participating youth as a need. The municipality is actively seeking partners to deliver programs and services at The Den.

Interested partners are invited email Becca Bishop, Youth Community Developer, at bishopre@halifax.ca.

For more information, visit our website.