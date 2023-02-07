Impaired driving charges expected against ATV driver

GREENFIELD: Charges are pending against a 42-year-old man following an investigation by East Hants RCMP on Feb. 5.

Cpl. Jared Ryan, with the RCMP detachment out of Enfield, said police were on scene at a motor vehicle collision in Greenfield, just outside of Center Rawdon.

He said as officers were investigating the mvc, a 42-year-old man was found driving an All Terrain Vehicle on the roadway while impaired by alcohol.

“A subsequent investigation revealed that the male driver was over double the legal limit,” said Cpl. Ryan.

As a result, charges are pending against the man.

Cpl. Ryan said the investigation is ongoing into the matter.