ENFIELD: Over the last week, January 30to February 6, 2023, East Hants District RCMP responded to 114 calls for service.

The following are a few of the calls for the week with information provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan.

MENTAL HEALTH CALL

On February 4, RCMP responded to a report of a 53-year-old male who was struggling with his mental health while under the influence of alcohol.

When police arrived, the male was displaying signs of being emotionally disturbed and was taken into custody so he could be taken directly to the hospital where he spoke with medical staff.

POSSIBLE IMPAIRMENT CAUSED MVC

On February 5, RCMP officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the Clarkesville area.

Once on scene, officers discovered that a 26-year-old female had been in a single vehicle collision and suspected that she may be impaired by alcohol.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the driver, she was taken directly to the hospital and blood samples were obtained to determine the level of alcohol in her blood.

The investigation is still ongoing.

East Hants Most Wanted: Pictou man wanted in pair of assaults in Shubenacadie

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of John Joseph Lynch.

Lynch’s last known address is located in Pictou, Nova Scotia.

He is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 266 – Assault. (2 counts)

The charge stems from a domestic assault incident which took place in Shubenacadie on or about March 19, 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating John Lynch.

Anyone who sees Lynch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

