HRM residents invited to adaptive equipment Try It Day

HALIFAX: Residents across the Halifax Regional Municipality are being invited to a drop-in adaptive equipment Try It Day at Shubie Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event aims to encourage parents and children with diverse needs to explore the municipality’s inventory of accessible outdoor equipment.

This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairbanks Centre, located at the entrance of Shubie Park at 54 Locks Road, Dartmouth.



Staff from Parks and Recreation’s Inclusion and Accessibility team will be on-site with the municipality’s inventory of accessible outdoor equipment, including adaptive snow equipment, hippocampe with ski attachment, kick sleds, sledges, loose part play, and more.

All are welcome, and no advanced registration is required.

For more information on this event or the municipality’s Inclusion and Accessibility initiatives for recreational programming, visit our website or email inclusion@halifax.ca.