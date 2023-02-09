Lions Club makes donation to fund Slit Lamp at Cobequid ER

FALL RIVER: The Fall River & Riverlake Area Lions Club is helping to pitch in at an emergency department in nearby Lower Sackville.

Recently, a pair of volunteers from the Lions Club stopped by to drop off a cheque to the Cobequid Community Health Centre foundation’s Stacey Chapman. The money is going towards funding a Slit Lamp for the Emergency Department.

The health foundation wished to thank the Lions Club for the donation.

“Together we are helping make a difference in the healthcare available in our community,” a post on their Facebook page said.

A Slit Lamp allows the healthcare staff to microscopically examine your eyes for any abnormalities or problems.

Within the Emergency Department, this would include issues such as:

• detached retina, a condition when the retina, which is an important layer of tissue at the back of the eye, becomes detached from its base

• injury to the cornea, an injury to one of the tissues that covers the surface of the eye

• blockages of the retinal vessel, obstructions in the eye’s blood vessels

The money for the donation by the Lions comes from the community supporting its weekly Wing Night fundraiser. This is one of the ways the Lions supports and gives back to the community they serve.