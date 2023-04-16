James excited to join Mars Hill women’s lacrosse team

MARS HILL, N.C.: A young, talented lacrosse player from Fall River is going to get to ply her passion at one of the highest levels possible.

Halley James, a Lockview High senior, has made her commitment to Mars Hill University Lions in North Carolina official by signing to join the team this September.

The Lions appear to be a young team that is developing.

Mars Hill spots a 4-10 (won-loss) record through 14 games as of April 16 in NCAA Division II league play.

Halley James has signed a commitment letter to join the NCAA Mars Hill women’s lacrosse team. (Submitted photo)

James represented Nova Scotia at the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara Falls, Ont., and played for the Lady Wolves Junior A Lacrosse team.

“I’m so excited and grateful to announce my commitment to further my education and play NCAA lacrosse at Mars Hill University,” said James in a post on her Instagram, where she relayed the news.

“I wish to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone else that has helped me accomplish this dream. I can’t wait to be a Lion.”

Former Wolves Lacrosse player Zac Carrigan, of Halifax, used to don the Mars Hill jersey as well.