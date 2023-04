WELLINGTON: Three Taekwondo athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo are all packed and ready to head out for competition.

Skyler Sinclair, Ronan Sinclair, and Raya Porter, along with coach Master Helbert Porter, will be heading out Wednesday April 19 for the Pan American Taekwondo Junior and Cadet Championship.

The four will be part of Team Canada competing at the championship, being held in the Dominican Republic.