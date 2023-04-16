Fury U-17 keeps on winning; nabs Blizzard Invitational banner

BEDFORD: The Fall River U-17 Fury keep on winning.

At the Bedford Blizzard Invitational this weekend at Ecole Sommet, the Fury went undefeated in round robin, semi-final play and then won the tournament banner.

In round robin action Fury finished with a 3-0 record, with wins over Red Mudd, Sonics (Sackville) and Chill (Bridgewater).

In semi final action, Fury defeated Attackers (Sydney) setting up a finals clash with Blizzard (Bedford).

Against the Blizzard, the Fury started out strong and won the gold in straight sets 2-0.

Sierra Sarty of Bedford had an impressive 11 straight service points in set two to lead Fury to the straight set win.

Libero Sophie Hunt, a Windsor Junction product, was named Player of the Tournament for her defensive play and backcourt passing.

This weekend’s results pushes the Fury’s season record to an impressive 47 wins and seven losses.

They also have one tie so far on the season.

The U-17 girls take the court at Lunenburg Academy versus Chill on April 17.