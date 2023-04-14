Christensen grabs first career Legend win at Nashville nationals

NASHVILLE, TN.: Local race drivers are making an impression at the US Legend Cars/INEX Spring Series, presented by Zmax, at Highland Rim in Nashville, Tn.

Thursday, Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen dipped under the leader at the time, to grab the lead late in his 25-lap Young Lion Legend race and held on for his first ever Legend car victory.

The win followed up a fifth-place finish in race action on day one on Wednesday.

The race was paused after the curfew was reached at the track.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Caden Tufts had a fourth place finish on day one in Nashville. (TCM photo)

There are 15 Canadian teams in Nashville, ten of which are from the Maritimes.

In that race, the 00 Caden Tufts took advantage of an opening to get past Christensen for fourth place, a well-deserved finish in a field of close to 30 cars.

Dawson Noble won the B Main feature. (Tim’s Corner Motorsports photo)

On Wednesday, it wasn’t the best of days for Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River in the 8 as he got caught in another racers mess during his Legend race.

Thursday, the high school student made up for it putting the no. 8 hot rod into victory lane in the B Main feature.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 66 of Daryl Mahar of the Halifax area came home with the victory in the Masters Legend race on Thursday.

Other local racers from the Maritimes that were aware of competing include: Colton Noble in the 03; Sam MacDonald in the no. 14 Bandolero; Chase MacKay in the 71 Legend; Lily Whynot of Dartmouth in the Bandolero.

The action switches to Nashville Fairgrounds for Friday and Saturday. Catch the action at www.USLegendCars.tv and Tim’s Corner Motorsports.