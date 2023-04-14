Fury U-15 capture Elites of the East volleyball championship

FALL RIVER: The Fall River Fury Under-15 girls could be forgiven if they changed their team name to ”the Cardiac kids.”

That’s because after surviving and rallying from a 14-11 deficit in the third tie breaker in the semi-final at the Elites of the East Volleyball classic, the Fury went on to win in the championship in two sets.

The Fury, coached by Kenzie Brimicombe and Morgan Deveaux, defeated the Red Crimson in the semi-final in the three-set tiebreaker at the Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton to punch their ticket for the championship.

In the final, the Fury nipped Oromocto in two straight sets to bring home the gold medal and championship banner.

For the Fury, Liz Savoury was awarded team MVP, while Meadow Martin was awarded team Allstar for the tournament.

The team includes Hailey Bland; Chloe Lapierre; Kait MacDougall; Meadow Martin; Sophie Cameron; Claire Richards; Emily Miller; Liz Savoury; Emelie Lutwick; and Moriah Aladejebi. Missing from photo: Cassidy McNeil.

The Volleyball Provincial championships are next up for the U-15 Fury, set for next weekend at Canada Games Centre in Halifax.