Fury U17 captures volleyball silver at Elites of the East tournament

FREDERICTON, N.B.: The Fall River Fury Under-17 girls team brought home silver from the prestigious Elites of the East Volleyball classic in New Brunswick.

At the tournament, held April 8-9 at the Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton, the team coached by Alyssa Harding and Kathleen Underhill, lost in a heartbreaking three set contest against the N.B. U18 Reds to settle for silver.

In preliminary play, Fury defeated Dynamite U18 (northern N.B.) and Bedford Blizzard U18 before dropping a close match to Reds U16 (Fredericton), the number 1 ranked team in N.B. 18 years and younger.

On day 2, in playoff action, Fury defeated Bedford Blizzard U17, Spartans U18, and Sonics U18 (Sackville) to reach the gold medal final vs Reds U18.

In a fantastic match, Fury lost a third set tiebreaker 15-13 to settle for silver.

Carmen Waye of Halifax, who was recently nominated to the inaugural Biosteel U17 Canadian volleyball all star game, was named Player of the Weekend for anchoring Fury’s middle offence and defence.

“We needed to make adjustments to teams we hadn’t seen before which was a learning curve but will help us long term,” said Coach Harding.

“We stabilized serve receive over the weekend and coupled that with a balanced offence.”

Other Fury teams also took part in other divisions. We’re awaiting their recaps to post them.