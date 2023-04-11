Police charge two men, arrest woman after Beaver Bank robbery

BEAVER BANK: Two men have been charged following a robbery at a business on Beaver Bank Road, while a third person was also arrested in relation to the matter.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said at approximately 11:10 a.m. on April, police received a complaint of an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Beaver Bank Rd.

“RCMP officers learned that two men, who were believed to be in possession of a knife, attended the store and left with cash, liquor, lottery tickets, and cigarettes,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The two men, who initially fled on foot, were then seen leaving the area in a grey SUV.

Cpl. Tremblay said while on their way to the scene, RCMP officers observed the vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Beaver Bank Rd.

The two men were arrested after a short foot chase.

No knife was found by RCMP officers, he said.

Myles John Benn, 24, of Middle Sackville, and Victor Seren McNamara, 26, of Kinsac are jointly charged with Robbery and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

In addition, Benn is also charged with:

Resists a Peace Officer;

Uttering Threats (Two counts);

Disguise with Intent.

McNamara is also charged with:

Assaulting a Peace Officer (Two counts);

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order (Two Counts);

Resists a Peace Officer;

Disguise with Intent;

Disobeying Order of Court.

Both men were held in custody and were to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 11.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old Kinsac woman, was also arrested.

She was later released on conditions.

Cpl. Tremblay said the woman will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 7, to face charges of Robbery and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

File #: 2023-41847