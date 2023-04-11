Caring & Sharing, RCMP hold Stuff the Cruiser food drive

ELMSDALE: An East Hants-based food bank held a successful Stuff the Cruiser food drive over the weekend in Elmsdale.

The Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank partnered with East Hants RCMP and Sobeys Elmsdale to hold the food drive over a few hours on April 8 in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jon Neima, along with support staff Rae Woods, Food Bank volunteers, and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald were on hand throughout the food drive to accept donations.

Cpl. Jon Neima with a very full cruiser after thge Stuff the Cruiser food drive in Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

Organizer Margaret Logan-Graham said Sobeys shoppers were offered a suggested shopping list and donations were received at the exit door as well as at the RCMP cruiser.

“Three large vehicles were filled with food donations,” she said. “Sobeys gift cards and cash donations were also received totalling almost $900.”

Children were offered RCMP swag and a chance to see the inside of the very “stuffed” cruiser.

Logan-Graham thanked the community for their support during the food drive.

Those who wish to donate that missed the event may do so at the Caring & Sharing donation cart at Sobeys.

Donations can also be made on line at caringandsharinghants@gmail.com

The food bank hours are 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday’s, and every second Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the side basement door at the Enfield Legion.