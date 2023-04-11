ELMSDALE: A new Director of Finance has been named for the Municipality of East Hants.

Wade Tattrie will officially take over the duties of Director of Finance for the municipality beginning May 2. Tattrie will replace Sue Surrette, who after 15 years with MEH is retiring in the spring of 2023.

As a member of senior leadership, the lead of the finance department is vital in implementing the East Hants Strategic Plan, with a focus on transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Tattrie joins East Hants with more than 20 years experience serving as part of senior teams in government and private sector organizations.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at the Municipality of East Hants and am looking forward to getting started,” said Tattrie.

He is a seasoned CPA and has held both the Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner designations.

Tattrie will be instrumental in leading the finance team during an exceptional period of growth over the next 5-10 years, said Warden Eleanor Roulston.

“On behalf of Council, we are pleased to welcome Wade to our team,” said Roulston.

“This position works closely with Council to ensure we are implementing our strategic plan with sound fiscal management.”

Throughout her five-year tenure as director, Surrette helped shape many of the programs and services offered by the municipality.

She was instrumental in extending accounting services to the volunteer fire departments of East Hants.

Surrette has provided council with sage financial advice that is respectful of the region’s diverse community needs and policies.

In a release, MEH said they look forward to the continued evolution of the finance department as East Hants continues to blossom into one of the most vibrant and attractive regions of Nova Scotia.