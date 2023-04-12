From the Firehouse – March 2023

Brought to you by:

NINE MILE RIVER: Here is a look at the March calls for local volunteer fire departments throughout East Hants and Stewiacke.

Information is provided by participating fire departments from: Stewiacke Fire; Uniacke & District Fire; Nine Mile River Fire; Enfield Fire; Milford Fire; Lantz Fire; Shubenacadie Fire; Elmsdale Fire; and Kennetcook Fire.

Uniacke Fire responded to 16 calls in March, making it a bit slower then recent months.

Firefighters responded to 13 medial assists; one fire alarm activation; one motor vehicle collision; and one vehicle fire.

For Stewiacke Fire, they had seven calls in the month, which was led by two motor vehicle collisions.

Firefighters also were paged out for one suspicious odour; one residential fire alarm activation; one passenger vehicle fire; one lift assist; and one mutual aid request to Brookfield Fire.

Kennetcook Fire had five calls last month, led by two motor vehicle collisions and two medical assists. They also had one fire alarm activation.

Shubenacadie Fire heard the “sound of their people” 15 times in March, led by 11 mutual aid requests.

The firefighters also were paged to two alarm activations; one gas detector call; and one grass/brush fire.

The mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments were two medical assists with Milford; two motor vehicle collisions with Milford; three grass/brush fires with Indian Brook; two alarm calls with Indian Brook; one gas spill with Indian Brook; and one motor vehicle collision with Maitland Fire.

For Enfield Fire, they had 16 calls last month, led by 10 medical assists. They also had two mutual aid request to neighbouring departments; two alarm activations; one motor vehicle collision; and one flue fire.

Nine Mile River fire responded to three calls in March. They had one call each of a motor vehicle collision; power pole on fire; and a mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.

The month of March remained busy for Milford Fire; responding to 12 calls. Milford was called for mutual aid on six incidents.

Firefighters with the department were dispatched for three motor vehicle collisions; one vehicle fire; three fire alarms; one Chimney Fire; one Medical assist; one Standby; one possible Structure Fire; and one Grass Fire.

Just a reminder as the warmer weather approaches and the grass is dry, everyone please check online for burning restrictions. https://novascotia.ca/burnsafe/

For Elmsdale Fire, the department had 23 calls, led by 13 medical assists. They also responded to three motor vehicle collisions; three alarm activations; two flue fires; one vehicle fire; and one fire investigation.

Lantz Fire did not provide information before posting time.

