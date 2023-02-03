WINDSOR JUNCTION: Two local players with the Sackville U-13 AAA Flyers are looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, running Feb. 8 to Feb. 19.

Landon Colp, of Fall River, and Jayden Tilman of Windsor Junction and their teammates will head to the tournament where they will suit up as the Jr. Halifax Mooseheads, representing the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads.

Tillman, the captain and a defenceman, thinks any team in their U-13 AAA league would like to be in the position they are by attending.

“It’s really cool that we are representing the Mooseheads,” he told The Laker News in a recent interview. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “It’s really special that we get to do this.”

Following two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that makes going extra special for him and his teammates, said Tillman.

Colp, 12, said he didn’t put too much stock into the tournament—at first.

“As the trip gets closer, I’m realizing how much of an opportunity this is,” Colp said.

He said attending the Quebec International Peewee tournament means the world to him.

“If you told me two years ago that I would be going to this tournament, I would have been shocked,” he said.

Colp termed the adventure as an opportunity of a lifetime.

“This has always been a dream of mine,” said Colp.

Colp and Tillman, both Grade 7 students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, differ on their expectations for the outcome they want to see for their team.

“I have pretty high expectations for the tournament,” Colp said. “Our team has been working really hard to get ready for this tournament.”

“Obviously going to Quebec we would like to win, but just going is amazing,” said Tillman.

Colp said he and his Jr. Mooseheads teammates are excited to be attending.

“We’re ready to make some amazing memories and take on teams like Ukraine and France,” he said.

Tillman spoke of what it means to get to play—and meet—players on the Ukrainian team.

“It’s a big deal to get to play them, knowing everything that they’ve been through,” said Tillman.

One thing is of upmost importance for Tillman at the tournament.

“I’m excited to meet the Ukraine team and all the other teams,” said the 12-year-old, “and have fun.”