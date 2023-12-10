Kids Who Care give back to Souls Harbour Rescue Mission

KENNETCOOK: Success.

That’s how the fundraiser for the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission by the Kids Who Care Committee at Hants North Rural High is being described.

The community of Kennetcook came together and stepped up to help the students behind Kids Who Care make the fundraiser recently held a full-on success.

A video is posted on the Kids Who Care Committee Facebook post showing all the donations that were brought in by community members.

Organizing the donations. (Submitted photo)

The Kids Who Care Committee also collected almost $300 in cash donations for the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

The students were able to attend and deliver all donations at the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission location in Lower Sackville.

“It was such a heartwarming experience to be a part of,” they said on their Facebook page post.

It was a fundraiser to remember and was made possible by the Kids Who Care Committee: Sophie Hamilton, Alex White, Aurora Pinhey, Jemma Smith, Lexie Highfield, Ryland White, Kaylee Fletcher, Zoey Grant, and Emily Beaton.

Proud Kids Who Care members. (Submitted photo)