FREDERICTON, N.B.: A Windsor Junction track and field athlete has earned Female Athlete of the Week honorus for a second time in as many weeks for her university.

Jillian Langille, a third year Rec and Sport Studies student, was named the UNB Reds Papa John’s Pizza female Athlete of the Week on Feb. 5.

Langille, a Lockview High alum, and a third year sprinter won the women’s 60-metres at the UNB Invitational, in Saint John.

ADVERTISEMENT:

She also helped the REDS win the women’s 4-by-200-metre relay.

“Jillian continues to have an outstanding season,” said REDS’ head coach Chris Belof.

“Her relay leg this weekend played a key role in our women’s 4-by-200 team moving to top spot in the Atlantic University Sport rankings, and in her 60-metre run, she narrowly missed her own school record from earlier this season.”

Langille and her REDS teammates are now focused on their final preparations for the AUS Championships, in Moncton, at the end of February.