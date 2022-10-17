Lantz, Gore fire; Halifax SAR receive government funding

“They put countless hours into training and responding to emergencies. This funding will help ensure they have the tools and equipment needed to keep them safe.”

Among those receiving financial support were Lantz Fire ($20,000); Gore and District Volunteer Fire ($20,000); and Halifax Search and Rescue based out of Lakeview (20,000).

The Emergency Services Provider Fund offers funding to fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations, including hazardous materials teams, to upgrade equipment that is used directly in response to a fire or other emergency.

Quotes:

“As hurricane Fiona blew in to Halifax, our members were actively checking on the most vulnerable unhoused people in the municipality. While Halifax Search and Rescue has provided windproof/waterproof jackets to our team for over five years thanks in part to the ESPF, pants have remained the responsibility of our searchers.

“The successful award of this grant will allow Halifax Search and Rescue to provide appropriate weather protection for team members when exposed to extreme conditions while supporting our community and conducting search and rescue operations.”

– N. Paul Service, Public Information Officer, Halifax Search and Rescue

Quick Facts:

— 56 organizations are receiving funding under the program this fiscal year

— categories include personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, rescue equipment, miscellaneous firefighting equipment, hazardous materials equipment and emergency power for buildings

— organizations can apply every three years

— the program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $20,000

Additional Resources:

Full list of 2022-23 Emergency Service Provider Fund grant recipients:

https://beta.novascotia.ca/…/emergency-services…