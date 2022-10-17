MacDonald named to role as Deputy Government Whip

ENFIELD: The MLA for Hants East has been appointed to a position as part of the PC Caucus.

John A. MacDonald was announced as the Deputy Government Whip as part of the caucus responsibilities changes announced in addition to PC Caucus position changes.

The deputy government whip assists the whip in ensuring members are present for votes, especially around budget debate. The added position had been asked for by the Whip.

There is no extra pay for a person put in this role.

In addition to the above, the government is making a number of changes to caucus responsibilities, as follows:

Deputy House Leader, MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion Johnny White will now Chair the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development.

MLA for Kings West, Chris Palmer, will chair the Standing Committee on Human Resources in addition to his duties as chair of the Standing Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“We’re pleased for Speaker Bain and our new Deputy Speakers and look forward to them growing their skills and developing further in these added responsibilities,” said Premier Houston.

“Today’s announcements are about recognizing that one year into the mandate is the right time to assess and reassess assignments, plan for the future and provide opportunities for more MLAs to sharpen their skills and grow as elected officials.

“I appreciate the incredible efforts from all Members of the Legislature and look forward to working together to best serve the province.”