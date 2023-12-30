FALL RIVER/WELLINGTON/ENFIELD: Ring in the New Year at numerous New Year’s Day Levees in various communities.

The Levees that we’re aware of will be in Enfield; Wellington; Waverley; and Fall River.

At the Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House, the Levee will see doors open at 1 with a meet and greet.

Singer Sam Moon and Dave Mackeigan will hit the stage at 3 p.m. with Jon Duggan scheduled to go on at around 6:30 p.m.

Down in Fall River at the LWF community Hall, the Levee Day fun will start at 2 p.m.

Jeff Bonang will be the musical entertainment for the Levee taking the stage beginning at around 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The Levee will run at the LWF Community Hall, located at 843 Fall River Road, until 9 p.m.

The Fall River & Area Lions Club members will open the kitchen from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for wings and things, although the menu will be one that is reduced.

LWF Hall poster. (Submitted photo)

At the Enfield Legion, Spectrum will hit the stage New Year’s Eve at 9 pm to 1 a.m. to ring in 2024.

Spectrum returns to the stage for the Levee Day beginning at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Levee will see doors open 12-2 p.m. for Legion members and a guest, and to the public at 2 p.m.

A free shuttle service is being offered by the Legion to ensure Levee goers can have fun and do so without the worry of driving.

Waverley Legion Levee Day details. (Submitted photo)

Down on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley, the Waverley Legion will hold their Levee Day event beginning at 2 p.m.

Doors at the Legion will open at 12 noon for the fun afternoon of ringing in the New Year.

The James Crew will take to the stage at the Legion for a great afternoon of music.

All are welcomed to come out and celebrate the beginning of 2024 with friends at the Legion.