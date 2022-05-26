From a release

HALIFAX: The future of the Atlantic Loop project remains in question under the Houston government.

Premier Tim Houston has said that getting off coal by 2030 is still “attainable” if his government moves fast on getting the project off the ground, but his minister responsible for the file is showing less urgency.

Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton confirmed to reporters last week that their government still hasn’t submitted a formal request to their federal counterparts on the loop – and doesn’t want to “presuppose” that they’re even going to.

“This government has now gone from assuring Nova Scotians that the Atlantic Loop is their Plan A, to stepping back from even committing to a case plan,” says Natural Resources and Renewables critic Carman Kerr.

“We’re closing in on a year of this government being in power and people have been left with more questions than answers on this project’s status.”

With no plan and no funding for the loop, the road map to a greener, more affordable province is being derailed under the Houston government.

“The importance of the Atlantic Loop cannot be overstated. Getting off coal by 2030 and keeping power rates affordable for people is contingent on this project being up and running. Where’s the plan?” says Kerr.