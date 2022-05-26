RCMP arrest Fall River man for firearm-related offences

FALL RIVER: A 49-year-old Fall River man is facing four firearm-related offences after a search warrant was executed on a home in the community.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay said police arrested the man after a search warrant was executed on a home on Oakes Road in Fall River.

On May 23, Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of unsafe storage of firearms at a home on Oakes Rd. in Fall River.

“RCMP officers learned that a man residing at the home was improperly storing multiple firearms and ammunition,” said Const. Tremblay.

He said on May 25, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the home on Oakes Rd. and safely arrested a 49-year-old Fall River man.

“During the search of the home, four handguns, two shotguns, four rifles, magazines and ammunition were seized,” said Const. Tremblay. “Several of the firearms seized were loaded and not legally stored.”

The man was later released on conditions and is facing a charge of Careless Use of a Firearm (three counts) and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 29.

File # 22-60839