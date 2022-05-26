Sackville Lakes Trails, SWEPS receive provincial support

LOWER SACKVILLE/FALL RIVER: Two organizations that maintain trails in the Lower Sackville and Fall River area have received provincial support through the Recreational Trails Expansion Fund.

The investments into 22 groups for trails across N.S. was announced May 25 by Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

The Sackville Lakes and Trails Association is receiving $112,000, while Shubenacadie Watershed Environmental Protection Society (SWEPS) has had $30,000 earmarked for them.



“The past few years have truly heightened how important it is to stay active, for our physical and mental health,” said Craig.

“Through the Recreation Trail Expansion Fund, we are investing to upgrade and expand recreational trails across Nova Scotia – because we live in the most beautiful place in the world and we want more people to enjoy it.”

The trails expansion program supports community groups, municipalities and not-for- profit organizations to develop new trails, expand recreational trails, and do capital upgrades to existing trails.For example, the Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association received $112,000 for construction of the Great Beech Hill Trail in Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.

Quotes:

“As Nova Scotia’s newest provincial park, we are excited to be working on our next major trail project, the 2.9-kilometre Great Beech Hill Trail. The commitment by the Province to support this initiative has been instrumental in us meeting our objective. The Province’s foresight with this contribution will result in more outdoor opportunities for Nova Scotians and visitors. We can’t thank you enough!”

– Shane O’Neil, Co-chair, Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association



Quick Facts:

— total funding for the 22 projects is $644,100



Additional Resources:

A list of the projects receiving funding is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/inline/2022.2023_recreation_trail_expansion_list_for_communications.pdf