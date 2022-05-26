Waverley man facing slew of firearms-related charges after mvc

GOFFS: A 28-year-old Waverley man has been charged with a plethora of firearm-related offences following a single-vehicle collision on Old Guysburough Road in Goffs on May 23.

Police say that at approximately 9 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a vehicle crash on Old Guysborough RD. in Goffs.

“Officers learned that an Audi A3 left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch,” said Const. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP.

He said a witness rendered assistance to the uninjured driver, 28-year-old Aaron Matthew Poole of Waverley.

“While exiting the vehicle, Poole placed a firearm in a bag and asked the witness to drive him within cell phone range to make a call,” said Const. Tremblay. “The witness complied and then returned to the scene of the crash with the man.

“At that time, Poole retrieved a second bag from the Audi.”

He said when police searched the bags, which resulted in the seizure of over $2,000 cash, cannabis, hash, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Poole was safely arrested at the scene and has been charged with the following offences:

Careless Use of a Firearm (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm while Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession Contrary to Order (two counts)

Poole was held in custody and was scheduled to appear appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2022-61310