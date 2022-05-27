From the Cruiser – May 17 to May 25

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (May 17 to May 25) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 102 calls for service.

THEFT OF AN ATV

On May 17, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of the theft of an ATV from Hubley Road in Hardwood Lands.

The caller reported his red 2018, Can Am Outlander had broken down and they left it briefly in order to get a truck to haul it. Upon return, the ATV was gone.

Police are looking for to speak with anyone with information about this matter. Please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

ASSAULT BETWEEN NEIGHBOURS

On May 20, East Hants RCMP was called to the Mount Uniacke area to investigate an assault between neighbours. The caller advised his children reported being yelled at by a neighbour.

The caller approached the neighbour to discuss the matter, but the neighbour allegedly hit him with a rake and then threw him to the ground, causing minor injuries.

Police arrested the neighbour for the alleged offense of assault with a weapon.

A 66-year-old Mount Uniacke man will speak to the charge in court at a later date.

