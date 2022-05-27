Glace Bay man faces impaired driving charge after Milford crash

MILFORD: A 21-year-old Glace Bay man is alleged to have consumed alcohol before crashing the car he was driving on Highway 102 near Milford on May 21, say East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers from the detachment were called to attend an early morning crash that took place in the northbound lane.

“Upon arrival, police determined the driver, a 21-year-old Glace Bay man, had driven off the road – severely damaging his vehicle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The driver had been consuming alcohol and was provided a road-side test which he failed.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said normally, the driver would then be arrested, and transported back to the detachment to provide samples of his breath. In this case, the driver had sustained injuries and needed to be transported to hospital.

“In order to continue the investigation, the members on scene attended the hospital with the driver and lawfully obtained samples of his blood for analysis,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The investigation is ongoing.