FALL RIVER: The Fall River community is aiming to step up to help those in Ukraine.

At the weekly Lions Wing Night tonight, March 17, the LWF Community Hall and the Fall River and Riverlake District Lions Club have announced they have committed to donating $500 each ($1,000 total) to World Central Kitchen.

The Fall River Lions Christmas Express has committed a donation of $1,000.

Here’s how the community can help make those donations ($2,000 in total) grow even further.

At wing night March 17 there will be live music on hand to go along with the yummy wings and things, there will be a 50/50 draw held.

Organizers will also be accepting any financial donations from those coming out for some wings and things towards the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

All proceeds from the 50/50 draw and financial donations will be given to World Central Kitchen.

Individuals can make donations by going to: https://wck.org/