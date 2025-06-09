Lions Xmas Express gets big support from Fall River Sobeys

FALL RIVER: A volunteer organization in the Fall River community is getting a helping hand in supporting those less fortunate.

At the Fall River Sobeys on Monday afternoon June 9, Elizabeth Booth and others from the Lions Xmas Express were presented with an almost $6,000 donation from the Fall River Sobeys.

The donation came in the form of gift cards which totaled $5,847.06 that can be given to families in need throughout the Fall River area.

That’s how much the store raised during the 2024 Holiday Fundraising Campaign from support of its generous customers.

Garron Carmichael, the Manager at the Sobeys, presented the gift cards to Elizabeth Booth with the Lions Xmas Express. Also on hand were Kyla McInnis and Barry Dalrymple.

“We love being able to support and give to the community, like organizations like the Lions Xmas Express,” said Carmichael. “We’re proud to be able to give a donation of almost $6,000 to support those less fortunate in community.

“We’re hoping that we can support them again this year through this and a couple of other events.”

Booth said the support is very much welcomed by her non- profit group.

“For the Xmas Express, it’s important that we get local support because its local people that need it,” she said.

“Getting this kind of support from Sobeys means an awful lot as it takes the pressure of the team to do other fundraising.”

She said it also means they can do more to help.

“It also gives us a chance to extend the help to more families in need because the numbers keep growing every year.”

Planning is expected to start in September for the Fall River tree lighting and Lions Xmas Express parade.

Stay tuned for ways that those in the community and businesses can help out the Lions Xmas Express.