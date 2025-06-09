DARTMOUTH: Police are warning of a dangerous drug combination seized during a traffic stop in Dartmouth in April.

On April 20 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop of an impaired driver near Sea King Drive and Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth.

The vehicle was seized and searched and a quantity of an unknown substance was located.

The substance is described as grey/green in colour and in a grainy powder form. It was sent to Health Canada for identification.

This week, Health Canada confirmed that Metonitazene, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in the substance. Fentanyl, Caffeine and Dimethlsulphone were also detected.

This combination of drugs is dangerous and may put users more at risk of an overdose.

Even handling these substances can be risky without taking proper precautions.

Those experiencing an overdose should be administered Naloxone to buy time to seek medical assistance.

Naloxone kits are available free of charge through the Nova Scotia Take Home Naloxone Program.

Information on the program and where to get a kit is available at Nova Scotia Health, Take Home Naloxone Program.

File # 25-54468