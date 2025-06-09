HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston issued a statement on Monday June 9 showing his support for Prime Minister Mark Carney and his commitment to investing in Canada’s armed forces.

“This will better protect our country,” said Houston.

“Nova Scotia is ready to step up to help protect Canada while creating good-paying jobs through manufacturing, technology and the development of the critical minerals and raw materials needed to rebuild our military right here.

“We have a proud history of military service, with the most military members per capita across Canada.



“Our province is home to a significant portion of Canada’s military assets, including the country’s most populated military base, CFB Halifax, the regional office of NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), and the Canadian Coast Guard College in Westmount.



“I look forward to hearing from Prime Minister Carney details for Nova Scotia’s involvement in Canada’s renewed focus on defence.”