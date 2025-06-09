The video story was reported on by NSCC Journalism Intern Paige Dillman
MILFORD: The energy and excitement was to the sky at Relay for Life 2025 at Hants East Rural High School on June 5.
There was plenty of fun games, tug of war, jail or bail (which our own Pat Healey got put in there), the survivors lap, a BBQ, and many other themed games.
The Relay for Life has raised more than $50,000, with an official total expected soon.
ADVERTISEMENT:
At the Relay, Dylan Langille of SURGE Radio and Hunter Rogers, both who were nominated by Pat Healey to do the water bucket challenge for mental health, had the water dumped on them.
Our Journalism Intern Paige Dillman talked to the student organizers behind this year’s event.
Video sponsored by Strides Spa & Wellness
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: