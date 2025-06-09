The video story was reported on by NSCC Journalism Intern Paige Dillman

MILFORD: The energy and excitement was to the sky at Relay for Life 2025 at Hants East Rural High School on June 5.

There was plenty of fun games, tug of war, jail or bail (which our own Pat Healey got put in there), the survivors lap, a BBQ, and many other themed games.

The Relay for Life has raised more than $50,000, with an official total expected soon.

(Dagley Media photo)

At the Relay, Dylan Langille of SURGE Radio and Hunter Rogers, both who were nominated by Pat Healey to do the water bucket challenge for mental health, had the water dumped on them.

Our Journalism Intern Paige Dillman talked to the student organizers behind this year’s event.

Video by Matt Dagley

Dylan Langille and Hunter Rodgers gets ice water dumped on them by Pat Healey and Trevor Comeau. (Dagley Media photo)

The tug-of-war (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Paige Dillman interviews four of the student organizers at Relay for Life. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Mr. Sherry and his helper were cooking up the hot dogs and hamburgers on the BBQ for lunch. (Dagley Media photo)

A student gets dunked. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey losing the tug-of-war to Paige, but missing going in the pool of water. (Dagley Media photo)