Province strikes engagement table to address Gender-Based violence

HALIFAX: The government is taking further action to prevent gender-based violence across Nova Scotia and better support those affected with the establishment of an engagement table led by Attorney General and Justice Minister Becky Druhan.



The table, which will have up to 25 members, will include representatives of front-line service providers and community organizations, survivors, family members and academic experts.



“Nova Scotians have told us that gender-based violence supports and services need to be more connected, more responsive and easier to access,” said Minister Druhan. “We need to work together with the people providing support and the survivors who access those services.

“It’s about understanding needs as they evolve, getting help to people faster and working together to stop violence before it starts.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A call for applications to join the table, which will also include people from equity-deserving communities, will be issued in the coming weeks. The group will meet at least every three months.Taking a whole-of-government approach, the engagement table will be supported by the Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women as well as the ministers of Opportunities and Social Development, Health and Wellness, Addictions and Mental Health, Education and Early Childhood Development, L’nu Affairs and African Nova Scotian Affairs.“We are incredibly fortunate to have a strong sector working on the front lines to support those impacted by violence.

“They are passionate, committed and have a deep understanding of what is needed in the communities they serve. Gender-based violence is a complex issue, but it’s one I know we can solve if we listen to the experts and find solutions, together.”

— Leah Martin, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women

ADVERTISEMENT:

– in September 2024, the government declared intimate partner violence an epidemic in Nova Scotia

– the 2025–26 provincial budget allocates more than $100 million across various departments to address gender-based and intimate partner violence, including $17.8 million in core funding for transition houses and women’s centres, the largest increase in two decades

– the Province has introduced domestic violence court programs in Halifax and Sydney, and legal changes that allow victims of domestic violence to take leave from work without fear of losing their jobs