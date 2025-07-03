Local businesses, Fourth Lock teaming up to raise money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Fourth Lock sign on Hwy 2. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A pair of local businesses are teaming up this July and August with a well-known restauraunt in Fall River.

The Fourth Lock, located on Hwy 2 overlooking the beautiful Lake Thomas, is partnering with Joanne Pullin of eXP Realty and Tyler MacNeil of Premiere Mortgage Centre.

They are doing so to raise money is support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

This is a cause that hits close to home for the crew at The Fourth Lock so they’re hoping the community will come on out over the next two months and help them out.

All money raised from this partnership will go towards lifesaving research and support of those affected by blood cancer.

How it works is that if you donate $5 then Pullin and MacNeil will match up to $1,000 each making for four times the power for such a great cause.