NSNDP: Nova Scotians need solutions for rising costs

NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Opposition Leader Claudia Chender, the elader of the N.S. NDP, made the following statement about media reports on the cost of living in Halifax:

“Nova Scotia is the best place to live in Canada, but it’s getting harder and harder for people to stay here.

“Today, media is reporting that – when we consider housing and transportation costs – Nova Scotia has become as expensive to live in as Toronto.

“This data from Statistics Canada confirms what Nova Scotians have known for a long time: for a lot of people life here is just too expensive.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Chender said this isn’t about tightening your belt and making tough financial decisions.

“These are essential expenses. Having a safe place to call home or commuting to work and school are things you have no choice but to pay for and here in Halifax these costs are among the highest in the country,” she said.

“We need to keep this place affordable so that Nova Scotians and their families can thrive. Instead of a government who pushes their own priorities, we need elected leaders to take real action to make our province livable for everyone.

“Nova Scotians want to stay in the province they love but in order to afford a good life here, they need a government that actually sticks up for them with real solutions.”