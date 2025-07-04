From the Cruiser – July 2, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 136 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP.

File 2025920747- Police responded to a report of a domestic assault.

Officers located the victim and were able to obtain a statement.

Police have charged a 57-year-old man from Hillsvale with one count of Assault.

15 Summary Offence Tickets

1 Impaired driver.

Fifteen traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

Shoplifting

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual from a theft of $78 worth of products from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File number 2025879819.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Brandon Johnson. He is wanted on a Surety Render Warrant.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including two counts of Assault, Uttering Threats, Mischief, and Unlawful Confinement.

Anyone with information can contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

