Three Halifax-area AI businesses receive federal investment from ACOA

HALIFAX: Three businesses that are accelerating artificial intelligence adoption as it helps them spur economic growth have received more than $2.5 million in federal funding.

The investment from the federal government was announced Friday morning in Halifax by Lena Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Halifax West MP. It was done on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Minister respoinsible for ACOA.

In a release, the federal government said they are making strategic investments in businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs and leaders that are accelerating AI adoption and spurring economic growth.

Diab announced $2,506,250 to support artificial intelligence-related (AI) projects at three Halifax businesses.

The three businesses are:

• Liveable Cities, a division of LED Roadway Lighting Ltd., is receiving $2 million (repayable) over two years to develop an AI-powered streetlight controller and camera. The system will reduce energy use by up to 30 percent and provide real-time data to improve public safety.

The project will create skilled jobs, support international growth, and position the company as a leader in smart city technology.

• Oberland Agriscience Inc., is receiving $250,000 (repayable) to install AI-driven software and equipment that will boost production, improve efficiency, and reduce waste. The technology will enhance product quality, support new product development, and optimize formulations—reducing environmental impact and easing pressure on supply chains.

• Kindred AI Inc. is receiving $206,250 (repayable) and $50,000 (non-repayable) to advance its real-time emotional intelligence software. The funding will support product development, engineering, and commercialization, creating high-quality jobs. The company’s tools help users track and grow emotional intelligence and can be embedded into other products.

Kindred will expand key features, target new markets—including education and healthcare—and launch a marketing strategy to reach more clients and industries.

The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to support AI adoption to foster real solutions, improve lives, reshape industries and reimagine what is possible.

Quotes

“Atlantic Canadian companies aren’t just using AI — they’re turning it into real-world results. Whether it’s making our cities more efficient or creating good-paying jobs, these businesses are showing what it looks like when innovation meets impact.

“ACOA is proud to help them scale and reach new markets — because that’s how we can grow a stronger economy and build a future that works for everyone.”

– Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

“Supporting the development and adoption of AI by businesses is not just an investment in technology, but an investment in our future.

“We are empowering our local companies to innovate, compete globally, and create a brighter, more prosperous future for all Canadians.”

– Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Halifax West.

“We’re incredibly grateful to ACOA and the Government of Canada for their support through this $2 million repayable contribution.

“This support will accelerate the development of advanced real time traffic adaptive lighting solutions that will improve energy efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of public safety.

“At Liveable Cities, a division of LED Roadway Lighting, we’re committed to creating smart, sustainable technologies that help communities become safer, more efficient, and more livable—and this support from ACOA plays a critical role in making that vision a reality.”

– Ken Cartmill, Co-CEO & Executive Vice-President of Product Development, LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

Quick facts

• Liveable Cities and Oberland Agriscience Inc. funding is provided through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative. This initiative helps businesses leverage AI’s groundbreaking economic potential for commercialization, innovation, productivity and competitiveness.

• Kindred AI Inc. funding is provided through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. The REGI program helps businesses speed up their growth so they can be more productive, compete on the world stage and reach new markets by making the most of new technologies, improving productivity and creating new products.