Researchers at St. F.X. partner with brewery to put health warning labels on alcohol products

Dr. Kara Thompson. (Submitted photo)

ANTIGONISH: Dr. Kara Thompson, Research Chair in Substance Use Policy and Prevention at St. Francis Xavier University, and Director of the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health, has partnered with Candid Brewing, a community-based craft brewery in Antigonish, Nova Scotia to pilot new health warning labels on alcohol products.

This initiative is the first of its kind in the province and represents an important step in translating research into action.

This project was funded by a New Frontiers in Research Fund Grant awarded to Dr. Thompson, which supports high-risk, high-reward interdisciplinary research.

ADVERTISEMENT:

According to February 2025 polling by the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly half of Atlantic Canadians (49 per cent) remain unaware that alcohol increases the risk of cancer — highlighting a major gap in public awareness.

“Alcohol is a serious public health issue, but its risks are still too often overlooked,” said Dr. Thompson.

“This partnership with Candid Brewing demonstrates how researchers and local businesses can work together to close information gaps and support healthier, more informed choices.

“It’s about transparency, trust, and giving people the knowledge they deserve.”

Empowering Consumers — Not Restricted Drinking

The research project responds to Canada’s New Guidance on Alcohol and Health(2023), which emphasized the need for clearer labeling and public education on alcohol-related risks. Y

et despite strong national recommendations, most alcohol products in Canada still lack basic health disclosures.

“Consumers deserve access to the same kind of health information for alcohol that they’ve come to expect on other products. People have a right to know,” stated Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Recent polling by the Canadian Cancer Society also shows strong public support for this kind of initiative: 84 per cent of Atlantic Canadians support mandatory health and safety labeling on alcohol containers, exceeding the national average of 81 per cent.

The labels will begin appearing on select Candid products in the coming weeks and include:

The number of standard drinks per container

Concise messaging about alcohol’s connection to cancer

Canada’s new national guidance on alcohol and health

“Standard drink labels play a particularly important role in helping consumers understand how much alcohol they are actually consuming,” said Thompson.

“Without clear and consistent labeling, it becomes easy to underestimate intake—especially when drinks are served in non-standard portions or when alcohol content varies across products.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The brewery is careful to clarify that this initiative is not about discouraging responsible drinking — rather, it’s about respecting customers’ right to know what they’re consuming.

“We live in an age of overwhelming access to information. We stand behind the products that we make and are happy to present our customers with an accessible way to understand the current public health recommendations around alcohol consumption,” said Bryan Druhan, co-founder of Candid Brewing.

The research team will evaluate community responses to the label and assess the impact of the labels on alcohol sales, helping to shape future directions in alcohol policy and communication.

A Local First — Leading a National Conversation

This launch places StFX and Candid Brewing at the forefront of a growing national conversation about alcohol labeling and public health. In 2023,

ADVERTISEMENT:

Canada’s New Guidance on Alcohol and Health called for stronger labeling to help Canadians make informed choices — but regulation has yet to catch up. That’s where local leadership comes in.

“We are excited to see local businesses like Candid Brewing step forward as leaders in public health innovation. This partnership highlights how small-scale, community-rooted actions can contribute to broader conversations around alcohol, risk, and transparency — both in Nova Scotia and across Canada,” said Dr. Thompson.

“We believe small producers can be big leaders,” added Druhan. “If our team can take this step, so can others.”

A Timely Response to Changing Alcohol Policy in Nova Scotia

This pilot also comes at a critical time in the province. The Nova Scotia government is currently exploring expanded alcohol access through convenience and grocery stores — a move that could significantly increase the visibility and availability of alcohol products across communities.

“As discussions around alcohol access and retail expansion continue in Nova Scotia, it’s more important than ever that consumers are equipped with clear, evidence-based information about the products they’re purchasing,” said Dr. Thompson. “Accessibility must be accompanied by transparency.”