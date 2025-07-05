Edelweiss Air touches down at Halifax Stanfield Airport

The new flight from Edelweiss in Switzerland at Halifax Stanfield. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: A new era of transatlantic travel begins today at Halifax Stanfield with the

launch of Edelweiss Air’s non-stop service to Zurich, Switzerland.

Both the airline and the destination are exciting firsts for Halifax Stanfield, marking the airport’s newest international airline partner and the debut of Zurich as a destination on the airport’s route map.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch Edelweiss’ non-stop service between Halifax and Zurich,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

“Today is the start of an exciting connection between our regions, providing more travel options for Atlantic Canadians and making it easier than ever for European travellers to experience Nova Scotia.

We’re proud to partner with Edelweiss and look forward to the many benefits this connection will bring to our communities and travellers.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A water cannon salute for Edelweiss flight as it arrives at Halifax Stanfield. (Submitted photo)

Halifax is one of just three Canadian cities with Edelweiss service.

The twice-weekly route will be operated on Airbus A340-300 aircraft, seating 314 passengers in business, economy max, and economy classes, with a flight time of approximately seven hours.

“This route ideally complements our popular flights to Calgary and Vancouver in western Canada,” explained Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of Edelweiss.

“With this non-stop flight, we are bringing Switzerland and Europe even closer to Canada’s beautiful and breathtaking nature.

“At the same time, travellers from Atlantic Canada can now discover Switzerland more easily or take advantage of the excellent hub in Zurich to connect to almost anywhere in Europe and beyond.”

Edelweiss, a Swiss leisure airline and sister company to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), is a welcome new partner at Halifax Stanfield.

Operating out of Zurich Airport, Edelweiss connects Switzerland to premier holiday destinations worldwide. The airline is part of the Lufthansa Group and known for its commitment to quality and comfort, reflected in both its operations and its namesake, the iconic Edelweiss flower of the Swiss Alps.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Through Edelweiss’ affiliation with SWISS and the wider Lufthansa Group, passengers benefit from access to an extensive global network and seamless connections via code-sharing agreements with Star Alliance partners, including Air Canada.

Passengers travelling to Zurich can easily connect to any one of the Group’s network carriers – Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, and Brussels Airlines – giving passengers access to the world.

This strengthens Zurich’s role as a premier hub for travel throughout Europe and beyond.

“Routes like Edelweiss’ new one between Zurich and Halifax are an important way of growing tourism and opening our economy to new markets,” said Ministerial Assistant John A. MacDonald on behalf of Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, Province

of Nova Scotia.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our incredible province, building connections between Switzerland and Nova Scotia and creating new opportunities for Nova Scotia businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“This is a big moment for Halifax! Edelweiss’ new direct flight to Zurich opens up exciting new possibilities for tourism, business, and global connection,” said Andy Fillmore, Mayor, HRM. “It means more visitors discovering our vibrant city and more opportunities for our residents and local businesses to reach new markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Edelweiss to Halifax and can’t wait to see where this new connection takes us.”

Edelweiss flights from Halifax will be operated in cooperation with SWISS and are available for booking through swiss.com, lufthansa.com, or any travel agency.

For more information on Edelweiss, please visit flyedelweiss.com.

Flight Schedule

Origin – Destination Flight No. Flight Days of Week Departure – Arrival (local times)

Halifax – Zurich WK19/LX8019 Thursday, Sunday 7:05 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+ 1 day)

Zurich – Halifax WK18/LX8018 Thursday, Sunday 1:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.