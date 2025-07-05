The Laker News

Featured News

Beaver Bank man dies in fatal dirt bike collision

ByPat Healey

Jul 5, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #fatal dirt bik collision, #mvc, #RCMP
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: A 24-year-old Beaver Bank man has died following a single-vehicle collision that involved a dirt bike on July 5.

RCMP say they responded to the call at 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Meadowbrook Dr. and Pinebrook Dr.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that a dirt bike had been travelling on Pinebrook Dr. when it left the road and came to rest in the ditch,” a release said.

EHS and local fire fighters also responded to the call.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 24-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 25-95318

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

Edelweiss Air touches down at Halifax Stanfield Airport

Jul 5, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Researchers at St. F.X. partner with brewery to put health warning labels on alcohol products

Jul 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Three Halifax-area AI businesses receive federal investment from ACOA

Jul 4, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Beaver Bank man dies in fatal dirt bike collision

July 5, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Edelweiss Air touches down at Halifax Stanfield Airport

July 5, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Researchers at St. F.X. partner with brewery to put health warning labels on alcohol products

July 5, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Three Halifax-area AI businesses receive federal investment from ACOA

July 4, 2025 Pat Healey