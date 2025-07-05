Beaver Bank man dies in fatal dirt bike collision

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: A 24-year-old Beaver Bank man has died following a single-vehicle collision that involved a dirt bike on July 5.

RCMP say they responded to the call at 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Meadowbrook Dr. and Pinebrook Dr.

“Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that a dirt bike had been travelling on Pinebrook Dr. when it left the road and came to rest in the ditch,” a release said.

EHS and local fire fighters also responded to the call.

The driver and sole rider of the dirt bike, a 24-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 25-95318