Nova Multi-Fest cultural celebration coming to Alderney Landing in Dartmouth

A performance from a previous Nova MultiFest (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: Nova Multifest returns to Alderney Landing for its eight annual multicultural celebration.

This three day festival will take place from July 25 to 27 at Alderney Landing in Downtown Dartmouth.

MultiFest 2025 is expected to attract over 30,000 people and will showcase diverse food vendors, exhibitors, activities for adults and children, as well as over 40 live performances; which includes Asif Ilyas, Julia Tynes, Shirley Jackson, Nick And Yolenis and more.

Vishal Bhardwaj, president of Nova Multifest, is passionate about bringing communities together.

Through Nova Multifest, he creates a vibrant and inclusive space where diverse cultures come together, fostering connections within the community.

“Nova Multifest brings people together in a special way. For three days Dartmouth comes alive in a way like no other.,” said Bhardwaj.

“Strangers come together and form a community for a few days and it is truly extraordinary and is the reason that I look forward to this event every year. It is more than just a festival – it is a family”

A large crowd at a previous Multi Fest. (Submitted photo)

This event is sponsored by TD, Alderney Landing, Giants & Promotion Events, Advanced Systems, and Jack 92.9.

Nova Multifest wouldn’t be possible without their generous support.

To learn more about Nova Multifest and to see the full lineup of performances visit multifestns.ca.

Nova MultiFest Society is a non-profit organization founded in 2018. Best known for its annual festival at the end of July, Nova MultiFest brings people together through music, food, and art.

The festival promotes inclusion, supports local businesses and emerging artists. Culture is everyone’s responsibility—and Nova MultiFest makes it accessible to all.