New program offers free glasses to N.S. children

Eye glasses are pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Association of Optometrists (NSAO) recently announced the launch of Eye See,

Eye Learn, a program which provides free glasses to children in primary and pre-primary in Nova Scotia.

Sponsored by the Essilor Foundation, Modern Op+cal, and the NSAO, Eye See, Eye Learn has already provided over 20 free pairs of glasses to Nova Scotia children since its launch.

“One in four children have a vision problem that affects their learning, and some visual conditions can become permanent if they aren’t identified and corrected early in life.” says Dr. Lisa Morrison, President of the NSAO.

“This is why it is so important that children have regular eye examinations.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A study through John Hopkins Medicine found that improving student access to eyeglasses resulted in higher test scores in reading and math.

Making glasses more accessible for children in primary and pre-primary could lead to improved learning outcomes in Nova Scotia and encourage regular eye checkups.

Even though eye exams are covered by MSI every two years for children under the age of ten, recent data has found that only one out of seven Nova Scotia children in primary and pre-primary see their optometrist regularly for a checkup.

“I find this quite concerning,” notes Dr. Chelsea Kayed, an optometrist in Cape Breton and Head

of the Public Education and Children’s Vision Committee for the NSAO.

“It means that children’s eye problems are going unidentified and untreated during their critical developmental years.”

Many serious eye conditions don’t have any symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This means that by the time people experience visual difficulties, the condition may have already advanced to a level where it can no longer be treated. Seeing an optometrist regularly is important to identify and treat eye problems before they get worse.

Optometrists can detect many diseases on routine checkups before other symptoms appear, including conditions like diabetes and cancer.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends that children have their first eye examination

between six and nine months old.

“Optometrists are an important part of preventive healthcare,” says Dr. Morrison, “Programs like Eye See, Eye Learn are hopefully the beginning of a lifelong awareness of eye health for young Nova Scotians.”

ADVERTISEMENT:



To access the Eye See, Eye Learn program, children must be in primary or pre-primary, have a

valid Nova Scotia MSI card, and be found to need glasses during an eye examination with a

participating optometrist.

Information about the program and participating optometrists can be found at www.healthyvisionhealthykids.com.

More information about children’s eye health and the Eye See, Eye Learn program can also be found @novascotiaoptometrists on social media.