Halifax conservation pioneer honoured by national conservation organization

Mike Dembeck receives his award. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) proudly announces that 19 individuals are being awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of their exceptional contributions to nature conservation in Canada.

NCC was selected to be a partner agency to nominate and present medals to those who have made a longstanding contribution to conservation and the protection of nature.

Mike Dembeck was presented with his medal during a ceremony in Halifax.

A photojournalist, filmmaker and multimedia professional, Dembeck has shared his passion for producing visual editorial content and community engagement since starting his career at a daily newspaper on Canada’s East Coast in 1996.

Dembeck was recognized by Faith Flemming, NCC’s director of development and communications and Francoise Roy, regional vice-president for Atlantic Canada.

DVERTISEMENT:

Capturing some of the most iconic news and sports imagery of the time, his true passion has always been with a focus on wildlife and the natural environment. Dembeck has been involved with NCC for nearly 20 years, helping raise awareness, increase community engagement and share the experience of nature with Canadians.

When not outdoors or holding a camera, Dembeck teaches Visual Journalism at the University of King’s College.

“It is with immense gratitude that I accept this award. Working alongside other like-minded individuals at NCC who strive to transform our community, protect our planet and create a positive and sustainable future is a privilege and an honour,” said Dembeck.

“Mike has donated stunning wildlife, aerial, and landscape photography and videography to support awareness, fundraising, and the celebration of conservation successes across Canada.

“You can find his work right here in our office, as well as throughout our website, social media, news releases, calendars, and many project pages and printed materials across the country,” said Francoise Roy, NCC’s regional vice president in the Atlantic Provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We salute Mike for his unwavering commitment to nature which embodies the spirit of the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Catherine Grenier, President and CEO with Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“His leadership, passion, and tireless efforts continue to inspire and uplift the conservation community.

“We are proud to recognize this great Canadian for his incredible contributions.”

The Government of Canada created the commemorative medal to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation.

Administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall, the medal is being awarded to 30,000 individuals across Canada.

The medal highlights themes King Charles III and Canadians hold dear, including service, the environment and sustainability.