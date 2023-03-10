HALIFAX: A local organization that helps those suffering from mental health issues is one of the many across N.S. who have received provincial funding.
The Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) is receiving $614,493 from the province in a one-time grant. It is out of a pot of $7.1 million announced for programs that help youth at risk, adults with autism spectrum disorder, seniors and others.
More than $7.1 million in one-time grants will be distributed to community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others.
The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns.
“People lean into their communities when they’re facing hard times and need support,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. “Sometimes it’s the art program or the drop-in at your local community centre that makes all the difference when you’re struggling. These groups are doing amazing work in their communities.
“We’re happy to support them as they help people build resilience and stay well.”
The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will receive $3 million to administer grants for mental health and addictions projects and services across the province.
The foundation’s recent work has included providing provincial funding to Healthy Minds Cooperative’s Circles of Support.
The Dartmouth organization was able to train eight people from the 2SLGBTIQA+ community to become safeTALK trainees, helping others within the community who might be struggling with thoughts of suicide.
Supporting community care is part of Action for Health, the Province’s plan to improve healthcare.
Quotes:
“This funding will have a very direct impact in our communities at a grassroots level. It comes at a time when the demand for mental health support is great. The foundation’s vision is to see Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction thriving in our communities. This funding, along with the continued support of our donors, will go a long way toward realizing that.”
– Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia
Quick Facts:
— this investment is in addition to annual funding of $6.1 million provided to community-based organizations across the province
Additional Resources:
People who are in a mental health crisis can call the crisis line 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167
People who need help with mental health or addiction concerns can call 1-855-922-1122
List of organizations receiving funding:
Aidaen’s Place Youth Wellness Center, Yarmouth – $100,000
Ally Centre of Cape Breton, Sydney – $42,933
Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) Society – $47,000
Autism Nova Scotia – $600,000
Bereaved Families of Cape Breton, Sydney – $200,000
BGC Cape Breton, Sydney – $100,000
Breton Ability Centre, Sydney – $61,024
Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) – $614,493
Community CARES Youth Outreach, Sydney Mines – $100,000
Cracked Armour, Hantsport – $75,000
Digby alternative high school – $25,000
Eskasoni First Nation Health Services – $350,000
Evangeline Club, Berwick – $10,000
Heartwood Centre for Community Youth Development, Halifax – $150,000
Light in the Forest, Kentville – $25,000
Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia – $3 million
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Halifax – $395,600
North End Community Health Clinic, Halifax – $297,000
OxNaz Youth, Oxford – $25,000
Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, Halifax – $226,000
Rally Point Retreat, Shelburne – $75,000
Seniors Safety Program (western health zone) – $90,000
Sexual violence victim support organizations – $79,700
Tajikeimik (the health and wellness authority created to lead health transformation for Mi’kmaw communities) – $150,000
Tri-county Women’s Resource Centre – $108,000
Undercurrent Youth Centres, Glace Bay and New Waterford – $145,000