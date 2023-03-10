HALIFAX: A local organization that helps those suffering from mental health issues is one of the many across N.S. who have received provincial funding.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) is receiving $614,493 from the province in a one-time grant. It is out of a pot of $7.1 million announced for programs that help youth at risk, adults with autism spectrum disorder, seniors and others.

More than $7.1 million in one-time grants will be distributed to community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns.

“People lean into their communities when they’re facing hard times and need support,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. “Sometimes it’s the art program or the drop-in at your local community centre that makes all the difference when you’re struggling. These groups are doing amazing work in their communities.

“We’re happy to support them as they help people build resilience and stay well.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will receive $3 million to administer grants for mental health and addictions projects and services across the province.

The foundation’s recent work has included providing provincial funding to Healthy Minds Cooperative’s Circles of Support.

The Dartmouth organization was able to train eight people from the 2SLGBTIQA+ community to become safeTALK trainees, helping others within the community who might be struggling with thoughts of suicide.



Supporting community care is part of Action for Health, the Province’s plan to improve healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“This funding will have a very direct impact in our communities at a grassroots level. It comes at a time when the demand for mental health support is great. The foundation’s vision is to see Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction thriving in our communities. This funding, along with the continued support of our donors, will go a long way toward realizing that.”

– Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

— this investment is in addition to annual funding of $6.1 million provided to community-based organizations across the province



Additional Resources:

People who are in a mental health crisis can call the crisis line 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167



People who need help with mental health or addiction concerns can call 1-855-922-1122

ADVERTISEMENT;

List of organizations receiving funding:

Aidaen’s Place Youth Wellness Center, Yarmouth – $100,000

Ally Centre of Cape Breton, Sydney – $42,933

Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) Society – $47,000

Autism Nova Scotia – $600,000

Bereaved Families of Cape Breton, Sydney – $200,000

BGC Cape Breton, Sydney – $100,000

Breton Ability Centre, Sydney – $61,024

Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) – $614,493

Community CARES Youth Outreach, Sydney Mines – $100,000

Cracked Armour, Hantsport – $75,000

Digby alternative high school – $25,000

Eskasoni First Nation Health Services – $350,000

Evangeline Club, Berwick – $10,000

Heartwood Centre for Community Youth Development, Halifax – $150,000

Light in the Forest, Kentville – $25,000

Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia – $3 million

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Halifax – $395,600

North End Community Health Clinic, Halifax – $297,000

OxNaz Youth, Oxford – $25,000

Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, Halifax – $226,000

Rally Point Retreat, Shelburne – $75,000

Seniors Safety Program (western health zone) – $90,000

Sexual violence victim support organizations – $79,700

Tajikeimik (the health and wellness authority created to lead health transformation for Mi’kmaw communities) – $150,000

Tri-county Women’s Resource Centre – $108,000

Undercurrent Youth Centres, Glace Bay and New Waterford – $145,000