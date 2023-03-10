VirtualCareNS sees significant increase in those receiving care

HALIFAX: People on the Need a Family Practice Registry are getting more care at VirtualCareNS than ever before.

February saw a significant increase in the number of people receiving care through VirtualCareNS.

The weekday average is now more than 250 visits per day thanks to the dozens of primary care providers delivering care to people on the registry. For comparison, approximately 160 visits were logged per day in October.

VirtualCareNS is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the month of February, 2,469 Nova Scotians reported they had found a primary care provider and were removed from the Need a Family Practice Registry. This was offset by 6,461 people adding their names to the registry.

This resulted in a net increase of 3,992 people over last month, with 137,587 people on the registry.

As Nova Scotia continues to experience unprecedented growth in its population, demand for health care continues to grow.

Of those who joined the registry in February, 35.6% stated they are new to the area. This is the result of new people moving to the province and people moving within the province.

The vast majority of the growth (69%) is in Central Zone.

The month of February also saw a significant increase in the number of mobile primary care clinics set up around the province.

A total of 24 clinics were set up in 10 communities. Since launching last fall, Nova Scotia Health has offered nearly 40 mobile clinics and seen nearly 4,500 patients.

There is a wide range of primary health care services available to all Nova Scotians. For more information about primary care programs and services, go to https://www.nshealth.ca/wheretogoforhealthcare to find services in your area.

To access the Nova Scotia Health Finding a Primary Care Provider monthly report go to: https://www.nshealth.ca/reports-statistics-and-accountability#finding-a-primary-care-provider-reporting

For more information and metrics on health care in NS visit https://novascotia.ca/actionforhealth/progress-reports/