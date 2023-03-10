Tickets on sale for night of Latin music, ham supper at SJUC

FALL RIVER: What’s better then going out for ham supper and getting a concert with Latin music too boot.

That’s exactly what you will get on March2 5 at the St. John’s United Church in Fall River when they hold a Ham supper at 5 pm until 6:30 p.m., before there will be musical entertainment beginning at 6:30 featuring Latin music.

Residents are encouraged to stop by the church, located at 3360 Highway 2 in Fall River, to enjoy a buffet meal, which includes ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans and pancakes.

Dessert is gingerbread cake with lemon sauce, coffee & tea.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The meal is pay what you can. Everyone is invited.

Organizers say the suggested donation is $10/person.

Following the meal, at 6:30 p.m., Marcel Amores and Plan Ashé will bring you some Latin music in a concert at the church.

Amores and Ashé brings together diverse and vibrant musicians that put their heart and talent to create a fresh & new sound influenced by Cuban, Spanish and world contemporary music.

Plan Ashé delivers – through soul & music – the message of our brothers and ancestors in the mother land of Africa: the Yorubas, Nigeria. They came to the Western hemisphere and influenced Cuba, the Caribbean and Latin-America with their culture, music, magic and language.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ashé: in Yoruba language represents the concept of the power to make things happen and produce a change.

In Cuba, the term Ashé has become part of the popular culture to express gratitude, and best of luck to our beloved friends and family.

Organizers tell The Laker News that $2 per ticket from the concert will be donated to Beacon House food bank, which serves the local area.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/marcel-amores-plan-ashe-concert-tickets-577351543007 .