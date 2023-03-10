Mobile units providing additional COVID-19 testing across N.S.

LOWER SACKVILLE: In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing as needed, the Public Health Mobile Units (PHMU) will be offering testing in the communities listed below.

All upcoming PHMU clinics can be found online at https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.

If you do not have symptoms, you are welcome to drop in to a PHMU clinic to pick up a box of rapid test kits. Nova Scotians are encouraged to have rapid tests on hand in case symptoms develop.

If you have symptoms, PHMU conducts on-site PCR testing and provides rapid test pick-up, with or without an appointment – drop-ins are welcome. You can also book a testing appointment at a PHMU clinic in your area.

To do so, please complete the online assessment at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en. You can also book an appointment by calling 811.

Please complete the Report and Support screening form if you are booking a PCR test or have a positive rapid test – https://www.nshealth.ca/reportandsupport. You can also complete the form by calling 1-833-797-7772.

The Public Health Mobile Unit has added the following locations for the coming week:

CENTRAL ZONE

Cobequid Community Health Centre

40 Freer Ln., Lower Sackville

Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Mobile Primary Care clinic also on site

Tantallon Public Library

3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon

Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Heritage Centre

4 Government Wharf Rd., Eastern Passage

Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Black Point Community Centre

8579 St Margaret’s Bay Rd., Black Point

Friday, March 17 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination

EASTERN ZONE

Spanish River Community Centre

1842 Kings Rd., Sydney

Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bold Centre

490 Chebucto St., Baddeck

Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NORTHERN ZONE

Elmsdale Legion

850 Hwy. 2, Elmsdale

Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maitland Fire Department

8802 Hwy. 215, Maitland

Tuesday, March 14 from 12 – 5 p.m.

WESTERN ZONE

Weekly PHMU Clinic:

COVID Testing Centre – Roseway Hospital

1606 Lake Rd., Shelburne

Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.​

Emera Centre

50 Queens Place Dr., Liverpool

Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mahone Bay Centre

45 School St., Mahone Bay

Wednesday, March 15 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Wolfville & District Lions Club

36 Elm Ave., Wolfville

Thursday, March 16 from 1 – 6 p.m.

Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Please note:

· Testing is free and available to all ages that meet eligibility requirements.

· Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.

· When picking up test kits for someone else by appointment, including children, please ensure the appointment is made in their name, and you have their physical health card to present at pick-up.

· You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

· Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are subject to weather conditions. Clinics may be cancelled due to weather.

· Although often located in community spaces, Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are healthcare environments, and therefore masks are required for the safety of staff and visitors. Masks will be provided upon entry to the clinic.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.