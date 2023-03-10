Mobile units providing additional COVID-19 testing across N.S.

LOWER SACKVILLE: In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing as needed, the Public Health Mobile Units (PHMU) will be offering testing in the communities listed below.
All upcoming PHMU clinics can be found online at https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
If you do not have symptoms, you are welcome to drop in to a PHMU clinic to pick up a box of rapid test kits. Nova Scotians are encouraged to have rapid tests on hand in case symptoms develop.
If you have symptoms, PHMU conducts on-site PCR testing and provides rapid test pick-up, with or without an appointment – drop-ins are welcome. You can also book a testing appointment at a PHMU clinic in your area.
To do so, please complete the online assessment at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en. You can also book an appointment by calling 811.
Please complete the Report and Support screening form if you are booking a PCR test or have a positive rapid test – https://www.nshealth.ca/reportandsupport. You can also complete the form by calling 1-833-797-7772.
The Public Health Mobile Unit has added the following locations for the coming week:
CENTRAL ZONE
Cobequid Community Health Centre
40 Freer Ln., Lower Sackville
Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Mobile Primary Care clinic also on site
Tantallon Public Library
3646 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon
Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fisherman’s Cove Heritage Centre
4 Government Wharf Rd., Eastern Passage
Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Black Point Community Centre
8579 St Margaret’s Bay Rd., Black Point
Friday, March 17 from 1 – 6 p.m.
Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination
EASTERN ZONE
Spanish River Community Centre
1842 Kings Rd., Sydney
Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bold Centre
490 Chebucto St., Baddeck
Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NORTHERN ZONE
Elmsdale Legion
850 Hwy. 2, Elmsdale
Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Maitland Fire Department
8802 Hwy. 215, Maitland
Tuesday, March 14 from 12 – 5 p.m.
WESTERN ZONE
Weekly PHMU Clinic:
COVID Testing Centre – Roseway Hospital
1606 Lake Rd., Shelburne
Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Emera Centre
50 Queens Place Dr., Liverpool
Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mahone Bay Centre
45 School St., Mahone Bay
Wednesday, March 15 from 1 – 6 p.m.
Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination
Wolfville & District Lions Club
36 Elm Ave., Wolfville
Thursday, March 16 from 1 – 6 p.m.
Offering COVID-19 testing and vaccination
Please note:
· Testing is free and available to all ages that meet eligibility requirements.
· Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.
· When picking up test kits for someone else by appointment, including children, please ensure the appointment is made in their name, and you have their physical health card to present at pick-up.
· You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.
· Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are subject to weather conditions. Clinics may be cancelled due to weather.
· Although often located in community spaces, Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are healthcare environments, and therefore masks are required for the safety of staff and visitors. Masks will be provided upon entry to the clinic.
All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.
Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.