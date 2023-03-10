Liberals issue statement over growing doctor waitlist record

From a press release:

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from N.S. Liberal leader Zach Churchill:

“Once again, the number of people without a doctor in Nova Scotia has reached a new peak at 137,587.

“It becomes more clear with each passing month that the Houston government lacks vision

and has no real plan to fix healthcare in our province, despite how much money they throw

at it as they keep missing every possible target and deadline.

“Nova Scotians need help now and should be worried that this government does not have a

healthcare plan that actually works.”