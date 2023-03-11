Portobello bridge project will require lane closures on Hwy 118

WAVERLEY: A bridge project in the Waverley area is scheduled to start early this week, a Project Engineering official with the Department of Public Works said.

In an email to The Laker News, Public Works said the Portobello Northbound Overpass replacement project is currently scheduled to start early his week.

The Portobello Overpass is on Hwy 118 and spans the Waverley Road, the Shubie Canal, and the Shubie Walking Trail. Dexter Construction Co. Ltd. has been awarded the contract.

Public Works said work consists of construction of a two-lane detour in the northbound direction and diverting traffic onto the new detour.

The existing Hwy 118 northbound structure will then be removed and replaced.

Traffic will then be returned to the original alignment and the detour structure removed.

(Public works photo)

At times, Hwy 118 will have lane closures which will reduce traffic to a single lane in both directions.

Lane closures are not permitted weekdays from a,m. to 9 a.m. in the southbound direction, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the northbound direction.

No lane closures are permitted in either direction from noon to sunset on Fridays.

The project will also have some impacts to traffic on the Waverley Road and to users of the Shubie Walking Trail.

The work has a contract completion date of June 30, 2024.

However, traffic is expected to be using the new structure by mid December 2023.