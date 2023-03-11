MILFORD: Students in the Learning Centre at Hants East Rural High School in Milford got to do something that many others would love to have done.

The students got to learn about the firefighting equipment, talk to local volunteer firefighters, and get to tour and sit in fire trucks from Milford and Shubenacadie Fire during a visit to the school on March 10.

From all indications, and the smiling faces on the students, the visit was a huge success and made the day for many of the students.

Here are some photos from the visit as provided to us:

Many of the staff and students enjoyed getting to spend some time with local volunteer firefighters and learning about the apparatus, plus who doesn’t like getting to sit in a fire truck. That’s so cool.

